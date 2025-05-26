GK Barry is joining Jimmy Carr's new show as a judge.

GK Barry is doing her dream TV job

The 25-year-old internet personality has said being involved with the 52-year-old comedian's programme, 'Jimmy Carr's Am I the A******?', which will see people's controversial and gobsmacking dilemmas be answered, is "basically my dream job".

The 'Loose Women' panellist - whose real name is Grace Keeling - is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "It is pure chaos - arguments, oversharing, and some seriously rogue confessions, basically my dream job."

The show, which will air on Comedy Central UK later in 2025, is inspired by the social news aggregation and forum platform, Reddit and its subreddit, which allows for millions of members to judge their dilemmas.

Comics on the eight hour-long episode show will rank morals from members of the public, including Jamali Maddix, 34.

Speaking about 'Jimmy Carr's Am I the A******', the host said: "Seems odd that anyone would ask me to host a show about a*******. I should be grateful, but I feel a little insulted.

"I guess I'm an asshole. Well, it takes an asshole to know an asshole so I'm the right man for the job.

"I'm very much looking forward to being Comedy Central's Proctologist in Residence. There are an impressive number of assholes in our country and they're finally getting the recognition they deserve on national television."

Steph Harris, executive producer alongside the programme's creators, Tuesday's Child, added: ‘Am I the A******? is only a question you ask if you're convinced you're right in an argument, but will our guests get the answer they're hoping for when they share awkward real-life scenarios with comedians who pull no punches in delivering judgments?

"Our new format has found the perfect home at Comedy Central, and the perfect host in the incomparable Jimmy Carr, and is guaranteed to deliver bucketloads of brutally honest, hilarious a********."

GK, who was a campmate on the ITV1 jungle survival show, 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!', in 2024, was terrified of swearing during her early episodes of 'Loose Women'.

She told GK told OK! magazine: "It's been a good learning curve because I'm able to get my opinions across and not swear.

"That was actually difficult for me. The first few episodes, all I could think of was, 'Don't swear, don't swear, don't swear.'

"It was really distracting. Now I think it's actually quite a good skill that I've learned to be able to speak and you don't have to throw in some sort of f-bomb."