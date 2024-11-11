GK Barry will miss English pubs while she is in Australia.

GK Barry is thought to be heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle

The 25-year-old podcaster - whose real name is Grace Eleanor Keeling - has yet to officially confirm or deny whether she will be taking part in this year's 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' but as she arrived Down Under just days ahead of the reality show's return on Sunday (17.11.24), she joked that she will be yearning for a glass of wine while she is away.

Asked what she will miss about her home country, she told The Sun: "Probably the wine and the pubs. Do they have Wetherspoons over here? I'll find one and I'll stay there!"

The 'Loose Women' panellist - who found fame on TikTok and regularly posts videos centered around recipes to her millions of followers - is currently dating footballer Ella Rutherford and joked that her girlfriend will "starve" without her there in the kitchen.

She said: "She's gonna starve, she's gonna be like a grain of rice when I get back!"

Other stars rumoured for this year's edition of the survival series include McFly singer Danny Jones, who is said to have been drafted in as a replacement for boxing Tommy Fury, who quit the series before filming began after his split with 'Love Island' co-star Molly Mae Hague.

Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Oti Mabuse - who quit the dance competition in 2022 - is said to be "very much part of the ITV family of stars" and so has also bagged herself a place in the jungle.

The Sun journalist Jane Moore has become a household name through ITV chat show 'Loose Women' and is said to be heading Down Under following her split from Gary Farrow after more than two decades of marriage.

Meanwhile, Radio 1 star Dean McCullough is "sure to be outspoken" on the show, and former 'X Factor' judge Tulisa feels that it is finally the "right time" to return to the TV spotlight, more than a decade from when she worked on the ITV1 talent series.

Boxing legend Barry McGuigan and DJ Melvin Odoom are also said to be a part of the lineup, alongside 'Coronation Street' star Alan Halsall, who has played Tyrone Dobbs for 25 years.

Former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant Maura Higgins will "bring a bit of glamour to the jungle" whilst Rev Richard Coles will bring a "variety of tales" from his colourful life.

It is also claimed that Coleen Rooney - the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney - is being paid a record £1.5 million for an appearance on the show, following her infamous Wagatha Christie battle with Rebekah Vardy.