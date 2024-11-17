GK Barry will face the first publicly-voted trial on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 25-year-old podcaster is one of several famous faces to have landed in the Australian outback for this year's edition of the ITV1 jungle survival reality show but almost broke down in tears when she heard that she will have to compete for camp meals in 'Vile Volcano'.

Speaking on Sunday's (17.11.24) episode just after the news was revealed by hosts Ant and Dec, she exclaimed: "I'm gonna die! What does volcano mean?"

GK - whose real name is Grace Keeling - was instantly consoled by her 'Loose Women' co-star Jane Moore, who hugged her and reminded her that it "doesn't matter" how many stars she returns with.

Just before that, the pair had competed in a challenge that saw GK hunting for a key to let them free their canoe on their way to camp.

After having to thrust her hand into a box of insects, GK screamed and later declared that it was already "worse" than she had imaged.

She said: "I knew the dunny was going to be bad but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad.

"Everything here is so much worse than it looks on the telly."

Earlier in the episode, McFly singer Danny Jones and boxer Barry McGuigan faced The Mausoleum Of Misery, and despite contending with snakes in a cave, they managed to come back with five out of a possible 10 stars for camp.

Meanwhile, 'Coronation Street' star Alan Halsall - who has played Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap opera for over 25 years - and former 'X Factor' judge Tulisa have been given the roles of Camp Leaders, which means they get to sleep in relative luxury after winning a task which saw them compete in pairs against their co-stars for trial exemption,

Elsewhere, WAG Coleen Rooney - who is thought to have become the highest-paid contestant ever with a reported fee of £1.5 million - has been in a relationship with footballer Wayne Rooney since her teenage years and married him in 2008 but admitted in a chat with her co-strs that it wasn't love at first sight on her part.

She said: "Nooo, it was for him but not for me!"

'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' continues on Monday 18 November at 9pm on ITV1.