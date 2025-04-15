GK Barry was terrified of swearing during her early episodes of 'Loose Women'.

GK Barry was terrified of swearing when she first appeared on Loose Women

The 25-year-old influencer became the youngest panellist in the ITV daytime show's history when she began appearing on the programme last year and has confessed that she was worried about using fruity language during the lively discussions that take place.

GK told OK! magazine: "It's been a good learning curve because I'm able to get my opinions across and not swear.

"That was actually difficult for me. The first few episodes, all I could think of was, 'Don't swear, don't swear, don't swear.'

"It was really distracting. Now I think it's actually quite a good skill that I've learned to be able to speak and you don't have to throw in some sort of f-bomb."

The 'Saving Grace' podcaster – whose real name is Grace Keeling – was born in the same year that 'Loose Women' first aired in 1999 but has formed close bonds with the more experienced panellists on the show, including her 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' campmate Jane Moore.

She said: "I'm as old as the show.

"I was really scared going into it and I think that probably showed in my first couple of episodes. I wasn't very opinionated or I wouldn't get involved in the conversation.

"After spending three weeks in the jungle with Jane Moore, she said, 'Say your piece.' So I did. I feel more confident there. It's the best show I've worked on as everyone is so nice."

GK struck up an unlikely friendship with Reverend Richard Coles, 63, during her stint on 'I'm A Celebrity' and hinted at some future projects with the man she describes as her "iconic uncle".

The social media star said: "There may be some stuff in the future with me and Rev that people should look out for.

"He's like my iconic uncle. We met up the other day, he had a tea and I had a Prosecco. That sums us up."

GK was open about her love life with her footballer partner Ella Rutherford during her time in the jungle and she admits that she is building a career on "running her mouth".

She said: "I'm learning not to contain it – but I'm definitely learning my social cues. I see the shock on people's faces. Not everyone is a sexual innuendo type of person.

"Sometimes I'm like, 'I've just said that to an 80-year-old woman.' So that's probably not reading the room very well. But most of the time it does land well and it is my personality, so people just have to take it."