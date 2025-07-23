The BBC will air the final MasterChef series that is presented by John Torode and Gregg Wallace before they were sacked from the show.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

On July 14, a report by independent law firm Lewis Silkin, on behalf of the BBC One cookery show's production company Banijay UK, into Gregg Wallace's alleged inappropriate behaviour was released and substantiated 45 out of 83 allegations, including claims of inappropriate sexual language, humour, and one alleged incident of "unwelcome physical contact" by Gregg, 60.

Despite Gregg having insisted he has been "cleared of the most serious and sensational accusations" made against him, the BBC said it had "no plans to work" with him again.

The report also upheld an allegation of an "extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace", which John, 60, later identified himself as the individual alleged to have used racist language in 2018 or 2019, "for the sake of transparency" in an Instagram post.

On July 15, the corporation announced that John's contract would not be renewed.

Torode profusely denies using a racist word and has "no recollection" of using racist language.

After "careful consideration and consultation with the contestants", the BBC has now announced it will air John and Gregg's last series of MasterChef - which was filmed in 2024 - on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from August 6, to respect the cooks who gave "so much to the process".

A BBC spokesperson said: "After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August.

"MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

"This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.

In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters.

"We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

"However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series."

Despite the new series of the amateur show being aired, the BBC has not yet decided whether or not to broadcast the celebrity and Christmas specials.

The spokesperson continued: "At this stage we have not taken a decision on the celebrity series and Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year, and we will confirm our plans later in the year.

"Most importantly MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual.

"There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future."