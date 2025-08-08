The Vivienne's life will be celebrated in a new BBC documentary this month.

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK star – whose real name was James Lee Williams – tragically died at the age of 32 in January after suffering a cardiac arrest following a ketamine overdose and the new documentary Dear Viv, made with the support of the drag artist's family and friends, will reflect on the performer's remarkable life.

The film will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from August 28 and will offer an intimate portrait of The Vivienne's journey from their roots in North Wales and Liverpool to worldwide fame.

The documentary – which is made by Drag Race producers World of Wonder - unfolds through a combination of interviews, family photos, home video, archive and unseen behind-the-scenes footage and charts The Vivienne's journey from a cheeky toddler to their victory in the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019.

The Vivienne also became the first drag artist to compete on Dancing on Ice in 2023 and realised her dream of becoming a West End theatre star as the Wicked Witch of the West in a stage production of The Wizard of Oz.

Dear Viv will feature emotive interviews with the performer's parents and sister as they recall a young James who was destined for stardom as well as Drag Race friends such as Baga Chipz, Danny Beard and Cheryl Hole as they pay tribute to a "world class entertainer".

The documentary sensitively addresses The Vivienne's struggles with ketamine addiction as the drag artist's sister Chanel Williams campaigns for better awareness around the dangers of the drug.

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three, said: "Dear Viv is a fitting tribute to The Vivienne who truly was a trailblazer in the world of drag. She showcased her artistry and talent brilliantly and paved the way for many to follow in her footsteps."

Producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the co-founders of World of Wonder, added: "We wanted to celebrate The Vivienne and not just mourn her. Although she left us far too soon, her life was defined by her breathtaking talent, scene-stealing charisma, and infinite kindness.

"We hope her vision and her voice shine through in Dear Viv and that it inspires everyone who watches it.

"Although producing it was bittersweet, we are so grateful to friends and family for trusting us to tell The Vivienne's story. Above all, we hope Viv loves the film as much as we loved her."