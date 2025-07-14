Chloe Ayling's horrifying kidnap ordeal will be the focus of a new BBC docuseries.

The three-part BBC Three programme, Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping, sees the 28-year-old glamour model recount being abducted by brothers Łukasz and Michał Herba in Milan, Italy, in 2017, and talk about how the experience continues to affect her life.

Chloe - who turned up for what she thought was a photoshoot job in Milan - was "grabbed from behind, drugged and bundled into a bag before being taken to a remote farmhouse and handcuffed to a chest of drawers".

The disgraced brothers - who were found guilty by an Italian court and jailed - informed Chloe she had six days before she would be sold as a sex slave as part of a dark web auction, but Chloe was able to convince Łukasz and Michał to let her walk free and into the hands of police.

Following her capture, the 2018 Celebrity Big Brother housemate was embroiled in a media storm and was bombarded with questions, including how Chloe persuaded Łukasz and Michał to let her free.

People also speculated that the kidnapping ordeal was a publicity stunt to boost Chloe's modelling stunt.

But with Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping, the star hopes to shut down any doubters and close the book on the ordeal for good.

Chloe - who is giving her first documentary interview since Łukasz and Michał's conviction - said: “I’m delighted BBC Studios are telling my story - not only in my own words, but also through the voices of those directly involved.

"For years, people have doubted me, often because they don’t understand what really happened - or who I am.

"I think this documentary truly unravels and dives deep into who I am, the events of the kidnapping, as well as the intense media aftermath that tried to define me.

"I think people will finally see through the headlines.”

Katharine Patrick, Executive Producer added: “This series enables Chloe to unpack the truth of what happened to her eight years ago, allowing her to process the ordeal she’s been through in an honest and unflinching way, and make sense of the person she is now as a result.”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, commented: “In Chloe’s own words, this documentary series will explore what it means to be a victim, who becomes the focus of nationwide speculation and is still living with people’s disbelief, eight years later."

Fiona Campbell, Controller for Youth Audiences, said: “Chloe presents a brave and compelling perspective of her highly publicised case through this documentary which I hope will provide viewers with a new understanding of the real person behind the headlines.”