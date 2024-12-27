BBC bosses are said to have had "casual discussions" about a potential 'Gavin and Stacey' spin-off, following the finale's huge success.

BBC bosses 'live in hope' of Gavin and Stacey spin-off amid 'casual discussions'

The Christmas Day finale of the BBC sitcom - created by James Corden and Ruth Jones - was watched by a staggering 12.3 million viewers, and there is now speculation that a new spin-off, featuring Adrian Scarborough and Julia Davis' characters Pete and Dawn, could emerge.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: "James and Ruth are adamant this is the last of 'Gavin and Stacey'. But, when a programme achieves such results, execs will always hope for more.

"At the end of the day, ratings talk and it would be madness to close the door on such a hit forever when fans loved it so much.

"Bosses have had casual discussions about whether options like a Pete and Dawn spin-off could work.

"They were always more separate to the main group and a new universe could be developed which didn’t involve any of the core cast, so James and Ruth’s involvement could be a little different."

It was previously thought the 2019 Christmas special was going to be the show's last-ever episode, until James and Ruth confirmed a finale earlier this year.

While the co-creators have both insisted that was definitely the last-ever episode, it is widely hoped another instalment of 'Gavin and Stacey' will happen one day, with BBC bosses said to be "living in hope".

The source added: "No one thought James and Ruth would ever return following 2019’s special, so it’s definitely considered a ‘never say never’ situation and bosses live in hope.

"At this point they are rightly so proud of what they delivered and why would they risk ruining it all? But no one can be blamed for one day hoping for more."

While it is said to be "all down to James and Ruth" what happens, the BBC have said there are no plans for a spin-off.

The 'Gavin and Stacey' finale's 12.3 million viewers beat their last Christmas special five years ago and made it the biggest Christmas Day overnight viewership since 2008.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: "Christmas Day on the BBC brought people together in their millions and saw 'Gavin and Stacey' triumph.

"Ruth Jones and James Corden created a magical finale that fans will treasure forever.

"Their exquisitely written comedy creation is a show all about family, love and joy and it proved to be the unmissable TV event of the year.

"I'm very proud that the line-up across the day was a showcase for the very best in British storytelling, and caps off an exceptional 2024 for the BBC with increased market share against the competition both local and global."