Naga Munchetty hates being famous.

The 50-year-old journalist loves presenting on BBC Breakfast, but she loathes the intense internet trolling, such as on her outfits or how she has handled interviews, that comes with her job on the BBC One morning news programme.

Chatting on the latest episode of the Walking the Dog with Emily Dean podcast, Naga told the author: "It's horrible being famous.

"I've got a high profile. But the scrutiny I get anyway; my voice or what I'm wearing, what my hair looks like, my makeup, and if I phrased something a certain way. And that's a journalist doing their job."

Naga gets hacked off when keyboard warriors constantly criticise a celebrity's weight and looks.

She said: "All these film stars who are constantly criticised for their weight and their appearance. And, now what work have they had done? Should they have had the work done?

"Should they go and get the work done? And it's just, leave them alone! Who wants that?

However, the TV star will not let trolls knock her confidence.

She said: "I am smart. I'm sick of women bashing themselves.

"I was asked the other day, 'Which part of your body would you change?'

"And I just went, 'Nothing.' This is the body I've got. And I work really hard to be fit. And I work hard to be able to wear clothes that I like for me.

"And I work hard because I want to be able to get up out of a chair in 30 years' time."

Naga - who first started joining her 62-year-old co-presenter Charlie Stayt on the BBC Breakfast red sofa every Thursday to Saturday in 2014 - is done with criticising herself.

She said: "There are so many people who are ready to bash me every day, every hour when I do my job. Why on Earth would I bash myself?

"I'm done with being hypercritical."

Naga previously shared her belief that there is a societal expectation for women to wear particular types of clothes.

She added: "You get a lot of nice comments, but women are expected to portray a certain aesthetic.

"And when you dress for news you have to be mindful that what you wear cannot be distracting.

"Women are more highly criticised and noticed."