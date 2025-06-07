Nadiya Hussain's cooking show has not been renewed by the BBC.

Nadiya Hussain has reacted to the news on social media

The 40-year-old TV chef - who first found fame on 'The Great British Bake Off' back in 2015 - has taken to social media to announce that the BBC has decided not to renew any of her cooking shows.

Nadiya said in an Instagram video: "The BBC have decided that they didn't want to commission a show. And for me, that was a huge turning point because it's something I've done for the past ten years.

"I was already on this steady trajectory of change and I was thinking about where I wanted my career to go, and when the BBC decided they didn't want to commission the show anymore, it really did kind of solidify everything for me, and it made me dig my heels in and think 'OK, I know where I want to be.'"

Nadiya is feeling excited and optimistic about her future in the TV industry.

The chef also explained that she wants to have more "ownership" over her work moving forwards.

She said: "It's been interesting because there have been lots of changes in my career, that I'm really excited about, I'm excited about taking back a bit of ownership of what I do, how I do it and who I work with, and that's given me a freedom I haven't had in the last ten years."

Nadiya has hosted several cooking shows on the BBC - including 'Nadiya Bakes', 'Nadiya's Fast Flavours' and 'Nadiya's Simple Spices' - since winning 'Bake Off' back in 2015, while she has also become a regular contributor on 'The One Show'.

The BBC has confirmed that it hopes to continue working with Nadiya moving forwards.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "After several wonderful series we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment.

"Nadiya remains a much-valued part of the BBC family, and we look forward to working together on future projects."