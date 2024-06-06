The BBC has commissioned a new series of 'Walking With Dinosaurs'.

'Walking With Dinosaurs' is returning to the BBC

The original series of the nature documentary aired on the BBC back in 1999, and the broadcaster has now ordered a new six-part series that will take viewers on a unique journey back through time.

Jack Bootle, the BBC's head of commissioning of specialist and factual programming, said: "A whole new generation of viewers is about to fall in love with 'Walking With Dinosaurs'.

"The original series was one of the most exciting factual shows of all time, and this reinvention builds on that amazing legacy.

"Each episode is underpinned by the very latest science but is also filled with drama - making this a series for both dino lovers and people who just want to be told a great story."

The new series take viewers back to the prehistoric era, and BBC bosses are hopeful of replicating the success of the original documentary.

Andrew Cohen, the head of BBC Studios Science Unit, said: "There is no bigger science series than 'Walking with Dinosaurs' and we are incredibly excited to be bringing this much-loved brand to a whole new generation of audiences around the world. It’s the ultimate dinosaur show, where you’ll be hiding behind the sofa one moment and having your mind blown the next.

"The prehistoric world meets premium documentary production, like never before."

'Walking With Dinosaurs' remains one of the BBC’s most popular and iconic factual shows.

The new series - which will premiere in 2025 - is set to tell the story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading experts.