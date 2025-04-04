'Shetland' is returning for a 10th series on the BBC later this year.

Ashley Jensen will be back for another series of Shetland

Filming on a new season of the crime drama is underway with Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell reprising their roles as detectives DI Ruth Calder and DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh respectively for another six-episode run that is being shot on location in Scotland and the Shetland Isles.

The BBC has shared details of new cast members for the upcoming series, including 'Gavin and Stacey' actor Samuel Anderson in the recurring role of procurator fiscal Matt Blake.

Other new guest stars include Clive Russell ('Game of Thrones'), Greg McHugh ('Fresh Meat'), Ellie Haddington ('Motherland'), Niall MacGregor ('Line of Duty') and Stephen McMillan ('Boiling Point').

The new series of 'Shetland' – which is based on the best-selling crime novels by Ann Cleeves – will centre on the murder of an elderly woman in the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick as Calder and Tosh are assigned to the case.

A synopsis reads: "The team discover that the body of the retired social worker has been out in the elements for a number of days.

"The case will see Tosh and Calder excavate the victim's life, past and present, as well as the lives of those who knew her. They soon begin to uncover dark secrets and terrible deeds at the heart of this closeknit community."

Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: "Now in its 10th series, 'Shetland' continues to go from strength to strength and is loved by audiences across the UK and internationally.

"We're very excited to see the fantastic creative team at Silverprint (Pictures) and their superbly talented cast and crew heading back into production with a compellingly new, gnarly and emotional murder mystery."

Ashley, 55, took over the lead role in the show from Douglas Henshall – who had portrayed DI Jimmy Perez in the first seven seasons – and admitted that she had "big boots to fill" when she joined the cast in 2023.

The 'Extras' star said: "I almost can't think about it too much because I would get the fear.

"I've tried to look at it as a new project for me and its a new world because people predominantly know me for a lot of the comedy that I've done."