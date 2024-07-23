BBC journalists are reportedly investigating 'Strictly Come Dancing' for a 'Panorama' style show.

Graziano Di Prima has been dropped by Strictly Come Dancing amid investigations into the show

The broadcaster's annual celebrity Latin and ballroom competition has come under fire in recent weeks after misconduct allegations made against professionals Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, with the BBC's Director General Tim Davie expected to face tough questions about the show in his annual report on Tuesday (23.07.24).

According to The Sun newspaper, the Beeb's own journalists are looking into misconduct claims for a potential programme.

An insider said: "For 'Strictly' producers and bosses, this is their worst nightmare.

"Being investigated by your own channel is a sign of just how serious things have become.

“But for the BBC board of directors it’s vital their news teams operate impartially.”

The broadcaster has decided that going forward, celebrities will be given chaperones for their time on the show and, amid the official investigation, rehearsals will be recorded.

Paralympian Will Bayley - who was born with arthrogryposis which affects all four of his limbs - has claimed there was "no duty of care" when he suffered a painful injury while trying to perfect a risky move in rehearsals.

He alleged to The Sun: "No one has ever contacted me from the BBC or said sorry.

“There was no duty of care — I should have been taken to hospital as soon as I had the accident, but all they cared about was trying to get me to dance.”

In response, the BBC told RadioTimes.com: "We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required."

Pernice and Di Prima will not be part of the upcoming series, with the latter dropped after former 'Love Island' contestant Zara McDermott, 27, recently claimed she was "kicked" by Graziano in rehearsals and sometimes "locked herself in the toilet" out of fear even though she signed up to the show fully aware of the dedication that was needed.

He has said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure, while Pernice has previously rejected "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour" and said he was surprised by the allegations made against him.