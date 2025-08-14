The BBC has recommissioned two more series of Waterloo Road.

Waterloo Road

Filming for seasons 18 and 19 of the corporation's hit school-based drama will begin later in 2025 in Greater Manchester - with series 17 set to air in 2026.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "I’m delighted that Waterloo Road will be opening its corridors once again, with two more series of the hit drama about to start filming.

"The show continues to entertain the audience who love to follow both the staff and pupils, and, with a new series heading to BBC iPlayer and BBC One next month, they don’t have long to wait!"

Waterloo Road - which follows the troubles faced by staff and students at the titular comprehensive school set in Rochdale, Lancashire - was rebooted in 2023 after the resurgence of the original 10-series run on iPlayer during the COVID-19 lockdown.

And the BBC claims the show - made by Rope Ladder Fiction and Wall to Wall North - remains one of iPlayer’s top-performing titles with under 35s.

Cameron Roach, Founder of Rope Ladder Fiction and Executive Producer for Waterloo Road, said: 'When the BBC commissioned the reboot of Waterloo Road, we had hoped it might run for a few seasons, but to be commissioned for further series, bringing the total episodes since relaunch to seventy hours, is a huge achievement and a reflection of the incredible creative teams in front of and behind the camera."

Waterloo Road is known for its sensitive portrayal of everyday issues affecting young people, families, schools and their staff, punctuated by humour and heart.

Since its return, the series has explored storylines such as the cost-of-living crisis, coercive control, neurodivergence, workplace politics, family drama, grief, and young love.

And the show's original cast members have made a comeback, including Adam Thomas (Donte Charles), Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell), Katie Griffiths (Chlo Grainger), Chelsee Healey (Janeece Bryant), Lauren Drummond (Mika Grainger) and Jason Merrells (Jack Rimmer).

Comedian Jon Richardson will make his debut as the school’s new media studies teacher, Darius Donovan, when eight-part series 16 of Waterloo Road airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September.

Cameron added: "As well as continuing to celebrate emerging talent, the show is fast gaining a reputation for working with the best comedy talent, as Jon Richardson joins the cast this season.

"As a team, we're incredibly proud that a very British show can be such an enduring success for the BBC and continue to bring in new generations of viewers."

Audiences can stream all episodes of Waterloo Road so far on BBC iPlayer.