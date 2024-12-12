The BBC is working on an intense new documentary about Thailand.

The BBC is taking inspiration from Zara McDermott with another documentary

The broadcaster is said to be working on a BBC Three film about the country shining a light on holiday hedonism, temptation and crime and violence following the success of Zara McDermott's 'Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island' earlier this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "These shows looking at the light and shade of party destinations always make for compulsive viewing and they’ve almost become a genre in their own right.

“Throw in a celebrity host, particularly one that’s already associated with foreign frolics, and it’s a recipe for success.”

At the moment, it's not clear who is fronting the series.

The documentary is being made by production company South Sure, which has already worked on the likes of 'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour' for the BBC, and Channel 4 show 'The Greatest Snowman'.

In October, it was revealed former 'Love Island' star Zara is fronting a new documentary series about the impact of stalking.

As part of the film, she is spending time with victims and following how they report their experiences to the police in a new programme that has been commissioned for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Zara said: "I, like many others, know people who have been affected by stalking. I really want to witness the real impact of stalking on people's lives as they deal with the stress, fear and process of reporting these crimes."

The 27-year-old TV star, who has fronted a number of documentaries for the channel, continued: "I want to look at what can be done to support them and bring their stalkers to justice."