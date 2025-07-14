The BBC has "no plans to work" with Gregg Wallace again after a "substantial number" of allegations "spanning 19 years" were upheld against the presenter.

Gregg Wallace

The 60-year-old TV host stepped back from hosting MasterChef in November due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour on different programmes over 17 years, which a BBC News investigation revealed.

A report carried out by law firm Lewis Silkin, on behalf of MasterChef's production company Banijay UK, has substantiated 45 out of 83 allegations, including claims of inappropriate sexual language, humour, and one alleged incident of "unwelcome physical contact".

However, Gregg insisted he has been "cleared of the most serious and sensational accusations" made against him in a lengthy statement posted on his Instagram account on July 8.

Now, the BBC said Gregg's return to MasterChef is "untenable", and the corporation accepts that "opportunities were missed to address this behaviour".

In a statement, the BBC said: "We welcome the publication of the findings by Lewis Silkin, following the investigation into the conduct of Gregg Wallace.

"In light of these findings, Banijay UK and the BBC have agreed Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable. The BBC has informed Mr Wallace we have no plans to work with him in future.

"The investigation details a substantial number of allegations of inappropriate conduct spanning 19 years. This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.

"Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour – both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC. We accept more could and should have been done sooner.

"We want to thank all those who took part in the investigation, including those who first raised concerns directly with the BBC in November last year. We apologise to everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour.

"Lewis Silkin’s findings include two further allegations which were upheld, relating to other individuals. The BBC takes these findings very seriously and we have asked Banijay UK to take action to address these issues, which is underway. This will be completed as a priority.

"The BBC will not be commenting further at this stage, but we are clear we expect the highest standards of respect at work to be upheld on the production."

The BBC has not made a "final decision" to air Gregg's last series, which was filmed in 2024.

The corporation's statement continued: "At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year. We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.

"In April the BBC published a detailed response to an independent review of workplace culture, which reinforces expectations around behaviour and that we will act more decisively when standards are not met. This also requires all TV production partners to align with the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) standards.

"We want to reaffirm, there is no place for the abuse of power, unacceptable behaviour or language at the BBC, or shows made for the BBC."

Gregg said he will "not go quietly" as he claimed the report found him "primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018".

In a statement, published on Instagram, he wrote: "I have taken the decision to speak out ahead of the publication of the Silkins report - a decision I do not take lightly.

"But after 21 years of loyal service to the BBC, I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others...

"I have now been cleared by the Silkins report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me.

"The most damaging claims (including from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.

"To be clear, the Silkins Report exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year and finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018.

“I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by the media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established. The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest...(sic)"

Gregg apologised "without reservation" as he now recognised that "some of [his] humour and language" was at times "inappropriate".

But he added: "But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.

"I was hired by the BBC and MasterChef as the cheeky greengrocer. A real person with warmth, character, rough edges, and all.

"For over two decades, that authenticity was part of the brand. Now, in a sanitised world, that same personality is seen as a problem."

The presenter recently revealed he had been diagnosed with autism and he has accused MasterChef bosses for failing to "protect" him from a "dangerous environment" amid his neurodiversity.

He wrote: "My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of MasterChef. Yet nothing was done to investigate my disability or protect me from what I now realise was a dangerous environment for over twenty years. That failure is now being quietly buried."