BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills has 'always been careful about what [he] posts' online to avoid getting in trouble

The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 51, insisted broadcast stars have to stay “impartial” on key matters, and so avoids commenting on current affairs on social media to stay out of hot water.

According to the Daily Star newspaper’s Hot TV column, he said: “I have always been careful about what I post. You have to be impartial.

“You can have any opinion on things, but you can’t have a rant. I don’t do that on social media. I’m just like, ‘Here’s some nice pictures of my dog!’”

Even so, Scott insisted he doesn’t “feel any pressure”, as being a radio presenter and being “careful” with what he says are “the norm” for him.

He explained: “I’ve been on the radio since I was 16. It’s the only job I’ve ever had. So it’s the norm for me to be careful. I don’t think, ‘Oh, I can’t put that.’

“I don’t feel any pressure. I imagine some people do have to think like that, but I don’t. It’s not a problem for me.”

Recently, the Celebrity Race Across the World alumn warned social media stars that their careers likely wouldn’t last more than five years as there's no “longevity” to it.

When the Daily Telegraph asked Scott what he thought about online influencers, he said: “I wouldn’t say I resent those people, because fair play to them for finding that place and that niche. But I would say, really, there’s no longevity in it.

“We’re all going to get older, and you’re not going to be a TikTok star, probably, in five years. So you can make a lot of money very quickly, but I would still rather the way that I’ve done it, which has been very gradual.

“My first radio job was in Southampton when I was 16. The rise in money and the rise in career were definitely a long game, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way.

“I am now in my 50s, I’m still doing it, and doing the best I’ve ever done. So there is something to be said for it.”