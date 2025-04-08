Michael McIntyre is "proud" of his 'Big Show' and has hailed its recommission that takes it into a 10th series as an “amazing achievement".

Michael McIntyre's Big Show will be back for two more series

The BBC has ordered two more series of the hit Saturday night show - which started in 2015 and sees a range of celebrities share their personal and professional witty life stories and compete in challenges, as well as treat the audience to musical performances.

As well as the variety-styled series, the corporation has ordered two more seasons of the game quiz show 'The Wheel', which sees seven celebrity experts help three public contestants answer general knowledge questions to win a big jackpot prize - meaning both of the comic's shows will be on screens into 2026.

Reacting to the recommissions, Michael said: "I'm so proud of the success of both the 'Big Show' and 'The Wheel'.

"This will take the 'Big Show' up to its 10th series, which is an amazing achievement for everyone involved.

"'The Wheel' was a show we made in lockdown while we couldn't film the 'Big Show'.

"It's become equally beloved."

The latest series of 'Michael McIntyre’s Big Show' averaged 5.9 million viewers - and it remains one of the biggest shows on Saturday Nights across the board.

The most recent series of 'The Wheel' averaged a huge 5.3 million viewers, peaking at 5.9 million - its biggest series since it launched during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

And the 49-year-old funnyman joked how one fan's compliment to him about loving "The Big Wheel" was actually a reference to the London Eye attraction.

He added: "Someone came up to me recently while I was walking the dog and said they 'loved The Big Wheel'.

"I have no idea whether they meant 'The Big Show', 'The Wheel' or both shows.

"They may have just come from the London Eye."

Production on the sixth series of 'The Wheel' is underway, with 'Michael McIntyre’s Big Show' going into production on series nine in July.

Speaking about the recommission of the Hungry Bear-produced shows - whose CEO is Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin - Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: "We're committed to bringing our audiences unmissable Saturday Night entertainment that brings everyone together in front of the TV.

"With plenty of fantastic brand-new episodes of 'The Wheel' and 'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' coming to BBC One and iPlayer - there can be no doubt that Michael has well and truly cemented his position as Mr Saturday Night on the BBC!"

Dan said: "Both 'The Big Show' and 'The Wheel' seem to be getting better with every series.

"They have become firm favourites with the nation on a Saturday night.

"With Michael at the helm, they’re hilarious, packed with entertainment and both deliver unforgettable moments of emotion - exactly what Saturday night entertainment should do."