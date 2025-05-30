Wynne Evans has been axed by the BBC.

BBC won't renew Wynne Evans' contract

The 53-year-old opera singer - who is best known for appearing in the GoCompare adverts –previously exited the 'Strictly Come Dancing' live tour, after it emerged that he had made a comment that was deemed sexually inappropriate during a photo call.

Wynne had used the sexually suggestive term "spit roast" to describe host Janette Manrara during a private joke with 'EastEnders' actor and former co-star Jamie Borthwick and he previously apologised for the mistake, which he insisted was not intended in the way it was perceived.

However, Wynne has now revealed that his one-year rolling BBC Radio Wales contract has not been renewed, following a four-month investigation into the “spit roast” comment.

In a new video on Instagram, he said: “My beloved Wynners, From the very depths of my heart - thank you.

“These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know.

“It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won't be returning to my radio show. I'm gutted.

'That show wasn't just work - it was home. It was us. We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family.”

A spokesperson for the BBC told MailOnline: “Wynne Evans is not under contract with the BBC. He is not returning to the mid-morning show on BBC Radio Wales and there are currently no plans to work with him.”

However, Wynne revealed plans for a new show, which will air on a new app and website.

He wrote on Instagram: “But here's what I believe with everything I've got: what we built cannot end here. So - deep breath - here goes... We're getting the band back together.

“The Wynne Evans Show is coming back, live every day from 9am - 12pm on a new app, on Alexa and Google (we don't have to say 'smart speaker' anymore!) and at www.wynneevansshow.co.uk.

“This is our next adventure. And I need you more than ever. We will have great music, my question of the day, the mystery voice, your soundtrack stories and so much more, because we have each other again.”