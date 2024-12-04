Will Mellor has a script for a 'Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps' reboot - but the BBC have turned it down.

The 48-year-old actor starred in the corporation's hit sitcom series as Gaz Wilkinson from 2001 until 2011, when the show came to a natural end.

It starred the likes of Natalie Casey, 44, (Donna Wilkinson), Ralf Little, 44, (Jonny Keogh) and Sheridan Smith, 43, (Janet), and the 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' star wants to get everyone back together again - with a first episode draft already written.

He told MailOnline: "I've tried. I even got a script written by [creator] Susan Nixon. A first episode draft called 'Two Pints Last Orders'.

"It was going to be like a final series. Where are they now kind of thing.

"Johnny isn't dead, he's been on the run on the run from a loan shark or whatever."

However, the BBC aren't keen to make a reboot.

Will explained: "BBC said no and BBC Three said no. They're repeating the old ones and they're getting the highest ratings on their channel, so you think, 'What are you doing?' "

The star admitted his good pal Ralf is more than up for a reunion - including a Christmas special.

He added: "I've said yes, I would do it. Ralf said yes. He would do it even if it was a Christmas special an hour long, just for the fans.

"It was a cult show that people got behind. Without the support of them, the show wouldn't have lasted that long."

Will has even insisted the cast can club together to pay for the reboot, but he doesn't want fans to have to fork out to see it.

He said: "I've said before that we can pay for it ourselves and do it, but then you'd have to put it out as a download stream and then the fans are going to have to pay to watch it, and we're in a financial crisis.

"I can't do that. I'd feel wrong making people pay to watch something that they supported. We shouldn't have to do that. It should be picked up by a channel.

"But as I say, my hands are a bit tied. We need a channel to take it up."