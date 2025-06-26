Filming for the second series of the hit BBC comedy drama We Might Regret This has begun.

We Might Regret This is returning for a second series

The first season of the BBC Two show - written by Kyla Harris and Lee Getty - followed a 30-year-old disabled Canadian woman called Freya (Kyla) as she moved to London to live with her fiancé Abe (Darren Boyd), but as she cannot find an appropriate personal assistant to provide constant care for her, she enlists her best friend Jo (Elena Saurel) to take the job.

It received critical acclaim, for its approach to disabilities and how it highlighted the difficulties wheelchair users face on a daily basis.

In the new season - which is set in London - viewers will follow Freya and Abe on their "high-stress" wedding planning journey, and the audience will learn that the couple's views on marriage - and their visions for the ceremony - do not always match.

Freya and Abe's plans are complicated further by her agents, The Olivias (Emma Sidi and Hanako Footman) - who get the couple to do a wedding-themed content creation campaign focused on disability inclusion.

Viewers will also see Abe address his complicated history with Jo, as well as his trust issues after he sees Freya and her assistant together.

Detectorists star Sophie Thompson is joining the cast of We Might Regret This as Beanie McElroy - a designer who wants to help Freya with creating a wedding dress.

Miranda legend Sally Phillips (Jane), Sex Education star Edward Bluemel (Levi), Call the Midwife actress Aasiya Shah (Ty) and Ghosts star Lolly Adefope (Susan) will all be reprising their roles from the first series.

Kyla and Lee - who were nominated in the Emerging Talent category at the 2025 BAFTA TV Craft Awards - said: "We're beyond excited to be back on set with series two of We Might Regret This!

"Expect more laughs, hard truths and nipples."

We Might Regret This is being produced by Roughcut.

Rebecca Murrell, Executive Producer for the company, added: "So delighted to be back in production on We Might Regret This.

"Series two reboots our knotty relationships with drama, hope and hilarity."