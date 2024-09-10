BBC is launching a new dating series 'Stranded On Honeymoon Island'.

Stranded On Honeymoon Island is coming in 2025

The broadcaster is teaming up with Snowman Productions - the company behind 'Married At First Sight' - on a new reality TV format which sees 12 "unlucky-in-love singles" matched into couples and "stranded on a deserted island".

In a press release, the BBC teased: "In this bold and original new adventure dating format, six couples are matched by experts and then immediately after committing themselves to each other in an intimate ceremony, will be dramatically abandoned in idyllic isolation for the adventure of a lifetime.

"On these remote beaches, fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live together and fend for themselves with few resources.

"Marooned and alone, they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough.

"Will an escape from modern life bring them closer together or push them apart? Will it lead to love or loathing?"

The show is being produced by CPL Productions, who have also worked on 'Married At First Sight UK', 'Love Is Blind UK' and 'A League of Their Own'.

Applications are open now, and the BBC are "thrilled" to be bringing the show - which was first aired in Belgium, before subsequent versions in Germany, Portugal and more - to the UK.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment, said: "This unique new dating series will see couples who have previously been unlucky in love being paired up and sent straight on their honeymoon with no phone, no apps and no contact with the outside world - let’s see if they can make it work on their desert island and find love.”

Murray Boland, CPL Creative Director, added: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing this show to the BBC. It’s a bold and innovative format but it also has heart and soul.

"CPL takes great pride in the relationship reality formats it produces and Stranded On Honeymoon Island feels like a very special commission.”

To register your interest in applying for 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island', please go to: cplproductions.co.uk/take-part/cpl-take-part.