The BBC has promised something "life-affirming" for the 'Casualty' Christmas special.

Casualty Christmas special will see the hospital face an emergency blood shortage

The world's longest running medical drama's festive episode - titled 'All I Want for Christmas' - will see the doctors and nurses be under even more pressure as the hospital is faced with an emergency blood shortage, with Stevie (Elinor Lawless, 42) fighting to save lives and Iain (Michael Stevenson, 44) putting his own at risk to ensure there is enough supply.

Roxanne Harvey, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Production, said: “We’re so proud of this life-affirming episode. Beautifully told, with ambitious production values and outstanding performances, this is entertaining, thought-provoking drama at its very best.”

A string of showbiz names, including 'The Crown' actor Tristan Sturrock, 56, and Valerie Antwi from 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', will be joining the regular cast.

However, audiences will hear real-life stories from those who have been impacted by the UK blood donation service, as well as conversations with key worker's that are a part of the country's blood service.

Rebecca Ferguson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, said: “We’re so excited for viewers to see this incredible Christmas special, which genuinely made me gasp.

It's tense, thrilling and super-charged with emotion.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that there were fears that 'Casualty' could be axed in two years after its 40th season.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Never mind on life support, it feels like 'Casualty' has now received its death warrant.

"The official messaging is that all is well because the show was recently recommissioned for two more years.

"But when that new round of contracts were signed, the feedback was ‘two years, then we’re done’.

"To be honest, no one was very surprised. The writing has been on the wall for a while now.”

Back in September, it was revealed that 'Casualty' was to have its number of episodes cut because of the cost of living crisis.

A BBC spokesperson said at the time: "This is not the first time the show has taken a break due to the busy autumn schedule.

“Our priority is always delivering quality over hours and due to super inflation in drama production we’ve taken the decision to slightly reduce the number of episodes per year in order to maintain the quality.

“We’ve received no complaints from cast and crew, and it will be back on air later this year.”