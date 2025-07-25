Carol Kirkwood admits her relationship with her husband Steve Randall is not perfect.

Carol Kirkwood has been married to Steve Randall since 2023

The BBC Breakfast weather presenter married police officer Steve, 49, in December 2023 - 15 years after her divorce from property developer Jimmy Kirkwood - and Carol, 63 said "it's life" for couples to have "cross words".

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I love hearing about how people meet.

"I feel sad when relationships break down. I was married before, and we got divorced, and it's always sad when that happens.

"But, of course, there isn't such a thing, I don't think, as the perfect romance - where you're never going to fall out or have cross words. Of course you are, that's life."

Carol and Steve - who have a 13-year age gap - got hitched in an "intimate" wedding ceremony in Buckinghamshire in December 2023, and the TV meteorologist feels "lucky" to have him in her life.

She gushed: "I am very happy and so lucky to have Steve.

"I wasn't looking for romance. We were friends before we became involved, and that was nice.

"I got to know him as a friend, and he's so kind."

But despite the heartbreak from divorcing Jimmy, Carol believes everyone deserves romance in their lives.

The 2015 Strictly Come Dancing contestant believes: "We all need a bit of romance in our lives.

"I know it may not be the genre that's trendy at the moment, but it will always come back.

"I think there'll always be room in the world for romance."

Carol admits she is "really punching" with Steve, but her husband is adamant that "he's the one punching".

On July 23, it was revealed that Carol and Steve are planning to retire "perhaps in a year or two" so they can drive across Europe in a campervan.

She told the latest issue of Saga magazine: "Steve and I plan to escape and travel for some time when we retire, perhaps in a year or two. We’ll travel in a camper van or get in the car, cross over to France and then just drive."

And the BBC star is not fazed by her and Steve's age gap.

She insisted: "Steve is 50 this year. Other people’s opinions about an age gap don’t matter – I don’t feel he is younger than me. He is so romantic.

"On the days I work, he gets up at 2.45am to make me a cup of tea and packs my breakfast. Those thoughtful things mean the world to me, far more than being taken to an expensive restaurant."