Coleen Nolan has been left "utterly devastated" by the death of her sister Linda Nolan, who she described as a "beacon of love, kindness, and strength".

The 'Loose Women' panellist has paid tribute to her late sibling, who passed away on Wednesday (15.01.25) morning following a 20-year battle with cancer, saying Linda will "forever" be in her heart.

Coleen - whose real name is Colette - wrote on Instagram: "I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda.

"Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.

"Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

"Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us.

"Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts.

"Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette)"

Coleen's son Shane Nolan also paid tribute to his auntie.

He wrote on X: "My beautiful Aunty Linda. [broken-hearted emojis] got to spend a few hours with her yesterday which im very grateful for (sic)"

Comedian Tommy Cannon posted on Instagram: "I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan.

"I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy - full of warmth and love. My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family."

Linda passed away in hospital "embraced with love" and surrounded by her sisters.

Her agent Dermot McNamara said in a statement: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record-holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as 'Gotta Pull Myself Together', 'Attention to Me', and the iconic disco classic 'I'm In The Mood for Dancing'.

"Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

"Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20m for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others.

"Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy."

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before being given the all-clear in 2011 but was then diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017. The disease spread and was in her brain by 2023.