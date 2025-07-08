Josie Gibson "often" suffers from mum guilt.

Josie Gibson has opened up about her mum guilt

This Morning presenter Jodie often is tough on herself when she is away from her five-year-old son Reggie - who she has with her ex-partner Terry Bond - because she cannot make up the time she has lost bonding with him when she's working.

The 40-year-old TV personality told the new issue of My Weekly magazine: "I often suffer from mum guilt.

"I beat myself up that I'm not with Reggie all the time because you never get that time back with your kid."

Josie had to make many sacrifices when she was building her television career but now she has a better balance between work and family life.

She said: "There was a point where I worked a lot - far too much - but I needed to get where I wanted to be, and I sacrificed time with him and that was really sad.

"These days, I have much more of a balance."

Reggie thinks it is normal that his mum is on TV, and on certain occasions he even joins his mum in the studio.

She added: "Reggie just thinks it's normal that I'm on TV, because he's never known any different. He doesn't bat an eye.

"I actually found out Reg was a boy on Loose Women, so he made it on TV in the womb!

"Sometimes, when I get let down by babysitters, I bring him into work, too."

Josie became a household name after she won Big Brother in 2010, and she is grateful to the reality TV show for giving her a career in showbusiness.

She said: "My whole life has been a fluke.

"I applied to be a contestant on Big Brother in 2010 on a whim, because I fancied being on TV.

"It's head-scratching to think of what my life was like before Big Brother and what it's like now.

"My first job was cleaning people's shoes, and now I'm interviewing people like Jennifer Aniston.

"I don't know how I've done everything I've done. But I'm so grateful."

Josie turned 40 in January, and she is taking more risks in life.

She explained: "Since turning 40 in January, I'm taking more risks. I've just gone a bit mad.

"Now, if I want to do something, I throw caution to the wind and do it. I don't care. I think it's because, without sounding morbid, you realise you're running out of time and you never know what's around the corner.

"So, my motto is to grab life with both hands and enjoy the space that you're in."