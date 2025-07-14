Ben Holbrough and Andrada Pop have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

Maya Jama hosts the ITV show

The duo have exited the ITV show after they were deemed to be the least compatible couple by the voting public.

The drama began when Shakira received a text, which read: "Islanders, the public have been voting for the most compatible couple.

"The couple with the fewest votes and therefore have been dumped from the Island is…"

It was subsequently confirmed that Ben and Andrada received the least support from the public, thereby bringing an abrupt end to their time on the hit reality TV show.

Andrada and Ben had a brief opportunity to say goodbye to their fellow Islanders before they exited the villa.

Before joining the show, Ben revealed what he was looking for from a prospective partner.

The 23-year taxi driver from Gloucester admitted that good looks were very important to him.

Asked what he's looking for from a potential girlfriend, Ben shared: "Someone sexy, good-looking, good chat, good vibes, nice teeth and good eye contact - they’re all the traits I look for.

"Oh, and also a cute smile, I just look at you and know I can be around you all day, every day."

Meanwhile, Andrada revealed that she planned to adopt a "bold" approach as soon as she entered the villa.

The 27-year-old influencer hoped to add "a little bit of spice" to the TV show, as she went in search of love.

She said: "My first instinct is to turn heads.

"I am bold and I do want to get what I want, but I also want to find love, so hopefully the person that I do manage to get on with I can build a nice connection with. I want to find "the one". I’m going to come in with a little bit of spice for sure."

Andrada revealed that she was willing to ruffle some feathers in her pursuit of love.

The reality star shared: "We’re all going in there for ourselves and to find somebody, so it’s bound to happen that I break up a couple. That’s what I have to do and is what I’m going to do."