Ben Fogle has become "stronger and happier" since battling paranoia and anxiety in 2023.

Ben Fogle feels stronger and happier

The 51-year-old TV presenter has admitted that he "didn't listen to some of the little warning signs" in 2023 and that his problems ultimately spiralled out of control.

Ben said on the 'High Performance' podcast: "I have always considered myself pretty strong of mind, strong of character. I've always had a strong work ethic, worked quite hard.

"I think what happened in 2023 is that I overdid it, I didn't listen to some of the little warning signs that I think we all have. The body is an amazing thing, the brain is an amazing thing and I don't think I listened entirely to what I was doing to myself.

"I was being overstimulated, I was absorbing too much, I was doing too much, I was expecting too much of myself and I eventually popped, burst."

Ben isn't sure whether his experience constituted a "breakdown" - but he's admitted that it was a "chaotic period" in his life.

He continued: "It was a form of breakdown, what is a breakdown? I don't really know. But it was definitely a chaotic period that I have completely got over - I think that is one of the most important things."

Ben first opened up about his struggles last year.

In a message on Instagram, Ben shared: "A year ago I suffered a mental health wobble. An episode. A storm. A blip

"I don't know if there is a specific term for it but it was basically a burnt out, break down. I've been on quite a journey since. I've learnt a lot about my neurological uniquenesses.

"And I've navigated the storm. Through a mix of CBT, medicine, and now some alternative therapies I feel like my old self.

"Gone is the crippling paranoia and anxiety, replaced by my calm old self. (sic)"