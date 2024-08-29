Ben Fogle suffered a "breakdown" in 2023.

Ben Fogle has opened up about his mental health

The 50-year-old TV star has revealed via social media that he suffered "crippling paranoia and anxiety" last year, which led to him being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In a lengthy message on Instagram, Ben shared: "A year ago I suffered a mental health wobble. An episode. A storm. A blip

"I don't know if there is a specific term for it but it was basically a burnt out, break down. I've been on quite a journey since. I've learnt a lot about my neurological uniquenesses.

"And I've navigated the storm. Through a mix of CBT, medicine, and now some alternative therapies I feel like my old self.

"Gone is the crippling paranoia and anxiety, replaced by my calm old self.

"I'm telling you this firstly because I believe as someone who shares my successes it's important to also share our vulnerabilities.

"It is not to jump on some trend or for sympathy. It's because if it happened to me, I can happen to you.

"But just like a broken bone or a pneumonia ravaged lung or even a flesh eating bug (all of which I have had) We can heal. They don't define us or make us weak. They prove that we are human. Vulnerable to the pressures of modern life. (sic)"

Ben insisted there shouldn't be a "stigma" attached to mental health issues.

The broadcaster also revealed that he's made a concerted effort to simplify his lifestyle.

He said: "A mental health trauma should not be a stigma but a reality check for the increasingly complicated world in which we live.

"What's helped me is doing less and simplifying my life. Less social media. Less work Less pressure to be perfect The results are that I worry less. Stress less. Anger less Fixate less.

"Giving me more time has helped me back to reality. To being me. Exactly the same person I have always been. Simple.

"Love, peace and simplicity. (sic)"