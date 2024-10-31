Ben Fogle has to "pinch himself" over his television success.

Ben Fogle has been a regular face on British television for almost 25 years

The 50-year-old broadcaster rose to fame as a contestant on the BBC reality show 'Castaway 2000' and nearly quarter of a century later still cannot always believe that he is still in the industry.

Asked if he is "surprised" by his longevity, he told The Daily Express newspaper: "Well...yes. Especially as my career started in reality TV.

"Somehow I've managed to eke out my career for longer than my allotted 'reality star' 15 minutes and it's now been a quarter of a century.

"I do have to pinch myself sometimes. I've always been very respectful of the fact that personalities have a shelf life. I'd be the same if I ran a TV channel. If you eat too much vanilla ice cream, eventually it's going to become a bit tasteless and you crave a bit of chocolate chip!"

The former 'Countryfile' host has fronted a variety of shows over the years that focus on nature and geography and explained that fame has "never been" important to him but suggested that the key to his success is in his versatilty.

He said: "But I've survived in the industry because I'm like Ben and Jerry's and I keep adding different flavours! By luck, I've not focused on one thing.

"Every couple of years I'll do an animal or a travel show, or I'll climb a mountain or do a rural affairs programme. Also fame and celeb- rity has never been a priority for me so that takes a lot of the pressure off, and I don't do projects out of desperation.

"I spend as much time outdoors as I possibly can; I enjoy going for a run, a jog, a plod, call it what you want. I really love walking the dogs in the countryside. And I make a point of not taking my phone with me. I'm happy again and I've found balance. I'm the most content I have ever been."