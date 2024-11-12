Ben Shephard is hosting new reality show 'The Summit'.

The 49-year-old presenter is taking a break from his 'This Morning' duties to film a new big budget competition series for ITV in New Zealand, which is due to air in 2025.

The show will see people challenged to scale one of the world's tallest mountains, with the change to either form alliances or betray their contestants with eliminations taking place as they climb to the top.

There will also be the enigmatic Mountain Keeper, a mysterious figure who sets "extraordinary" challenges to keep the participants on their toes.

The winner could take home up to £200,000, and Ben warned contestants that they will need "a serious amount of grit" to succeed.

Ben said: "This series really has got it all. They are going to be tested in every possible way as they take on the mountain.

"They'll need a serious amount of grit, determination and strategy if they want to reach The Summit."

Ben won't just be a bystander, after agreeing to climb the mountain himself to check in on the contestants.

He added: "I'll be donning my mountain gear to check in with them as they battle up the mountain."

There had been some speculation Ben was stepping away from 'This Morning' to appear on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', but he dismissed that on Monday's (11.11.24) episode of 'This Morning.

He told co-host Cat Deeley via video link: "I'm actually not in the jungle, Cat."

He confirmed his show will feature 14 strangers from different backgrounds, ranging from a carer and a pole dancer to athletes.

ITV bosses have seen the show already become a big hit in Australia, and they're looking forward to seeing how UK viewers embrace the programme.

Executive Paul Mortimer said: "It's going to be an absolute nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat watch for viewers."