Louise Minchin's dog has died.

Louise Minchin's golden Labrador Waffle has died

The 56-year-old journalist took to Instagram on Monday (11.08.25) to express how "bereft" she, her husband, David, and their daughters, Scarlett and Mia, are following the passing of their golden Labrador Waffle.

Captioning a cute photo of the "affectionate" pooch playing on a green hillside with the sea in the background, Louise wrote: "Our lovely, affectionate, loyal Labrador Waffle has died after 12 long happy years.

"We are bereft."

Waffle leaves behind her sister, Ruby.

The former BBC Breakfast anchor's heartfelt tribute for Waffle prompted an outpouring of love from Louise's celebrity pals and fans of the broadcaster in the post's comments section.

Dragon's Den investor Deborah Meaden, 66, said: "Oh Louise... I'm so sad for you... they break your heart when they go but the 12 years together will never leave you x (sic)."

TV presenter Steph McGovern, 43, wrote: "Oh no. Gutted for you all xxxx (sic)."

One of Louise's Instagram followers penned: "So, so sorry.

"They definitely leave their paw prints on our hearts.

"Sending hugs."

Another user commented: "And a third fan said: "Heartbreaking to read this. So sorry for your loss.

"The love and memories you shared will remain with you forever."

And a third fan said: "I'm so sorry @louiseminchin that's very sad for you.

"Waffle sounded like a really special companion."

Louise revealed in her 2024 Platinum magazine column that she had to stop running with Waffle because the dog was not "moving as fluidly as she used to" and that Waffle was a "little stiff around the hips" in the mornings.

But despite having to walk with Waffle instead of running with her, Louise cherished the happy memories she and Waffle shared, including running by the river.

She wrote at the time: "This summer, Waffle will turn 13, and although she is still incredibly fit and I still want to run, I have very sadly got to the point where I have decided to stop running with her.

"She isn't moving as fluidly as she used to, and in the mornings, she is a little stiff around the hips, so reluctantly, for her benefit, I have changed our runs to daily walks.

"That suits our other Labrador, Ruby, who we got when Waffle was six.

"Ruby has never shared our enthusiasm for moving quickly, and she is much less hardy when it comes to nasty weather.

"If it is so much as drizzling, she refuses to leave the house, and will do anything to skirt around a puddle so she doesn't get her paws wet.

"Waffle and I, on the other hand, have the same attitude to mud and puddles: we see them only as a minor inconvenience and splash straight through them, arriving home in need of a bath."

Louise continued: "I can't count exactly how many miles I have run with Waffle, but what I can count is the happy memories.

"The time we have spent together outdoors has been golden, and if we have to go at a slower pace, so be it.

"I am happy as long as she is beside me."