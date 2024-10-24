A 'Big Brother' episode was removed from ITVX amid an anti-Semitism row.

Housemate Ali wore a T-shirt depicting a map of Israel as a watermelon on Tuesday night's episode

The Campaign Against Antisemitism have complained to communications regulator Ofcom after housemate Ali, a forensic psychologist, wore a T-shirt depicting a map of Israel as a watermelon on Tuesday night's episode (22.10.24).

They argued the images of Ali wearing the top, which comes amid the Israel-Hamas war, has caused "significant distress among the British Jewish community".

A post on X read: "How is this becoming the norm?

A Big Brother (@bbuk) ‘housemate’ was seen wearing a T-shirt depicting the map of Israel as a watermelon - a symbol widely associated with anti-Israel sentiment. This graphic has caused significant distress among the British Jewish community, who regard it as a genocidal message similar to the slogan ‘From the River to the Sea’ which calls for the elimination of the world’s only Jewish state.

"How did the show’s staff allow this shirt to be worn, let alone broadcast it on national television? This incident represents a serious violation of broadcasting standards.

"We have submitted a complaint to @Ofcom."

Watermelons are a symbol of Palestinian nationalism. Their red, black, white and green colours match those on the Palestinian flag.

The episode was removed from ITVX on Tuesday evening, but it was re-uploaded on Wednesday (23.10.24).

However, on Thursday morning (24.10.24) it wasn't available again.

'Big Brother' have apologised to anyone who has been offended by the broadcast.

A spokesperson for 'Big Brother' said: "All Housemate items are checked by our production team before they go into the Big Brother House to ensure they comply with the Rules and compliance requirements.

"'Big Brother' does not allow any personal items into the House that could be deemed harmful.

"We regret that the implications of this particular item of clothing were not fully understood in our bag checks or prior to broadcast of last night’s show.

"We apologise to any viewers who have been offended by the broadcast and assure viewers that Big Brother was unaware of the implications of the image.

"The item of clothing has been removed from the House.

"The Housemate has been spoken to and they have expressed that they are unaware of the implications and did not wish to cause any harm or offence.

"Any offensive messaging associated with the image does not reflect the values or beliefs of 'Big Brother'."