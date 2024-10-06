King Charles' ex-butler, a former Page 3 Girl, and an eco-activist are among the contestants on this year's 'Big Brother'.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are back with more Big Brother

The beloved reality show returned to screens on Sunday (06.10.24) night with 16 hopefuls moving into the iconic house during the live launch show, which was hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Nathan, 24, is now a meat salesman but stunned viewers by revealing he used to work for the monarch at one of his Scottish homes, Dumfries House, landing the job when he was just 17 years old.

After admitting he admires controversial politician Nigel Farage, he also said: "I was [King] Charles’ butler. I think that’s one thing that will definitely surprise people."

Meanwhile, ex-glamour model and soap actress Emma, 53, is excited to have been chosen for the programme.

She said: “To get this opportunity at my age, I wasn’t expecting it. I was getting ready to put my feet up and do a bit of knitting.”

Climate activist Daze, 24, would use the prize money to support other campaigners.

She said: "It’s been a difficult financial period for me – climate activism is quite often something you do in debt."

"It would be nice to have money to do the work. I’d also help my family, and other activists as well."

Dental assistant Rosie, 29, was the first contestant into the house this year, followed quickly by Emma and Segun, a 29-year-old charity videographer who plans to donate some of his winnings to his workplace, Cancer Research UK, if he comes out on top.

Similarly, Ryan would use the money to help others.

He said: "I’d probably donate some to the Brian House Hospice.

"I ran a marathon last year for the Children's Leukaemia Group. I’d like to give back especially to those types of causes.

"And then probably take my friends and family on holiday."

Khaled, 29, claimed he "didn't know" what the show was.

The 23-year-old sales manager said: "I didn’t actually know what 'Big Brother' was.

"I thought it was a show about being a carer – because I worked at a kids’ camp."

Lily also had no idea what to expect and confessed to a "savage" reason for taking part.

The 20-year-old takeaway worker explained: "I originally applied because it was my ex’s favourite TV show because we broke up.

I thought, ‘I’m going to go on his favourite TV show’. I’'d never heard of it."

"I thought it’s a new opportunity in life. I have no interest in being famous."

Martha, 26, warned she could be a "little in your face and dramatic", while forensic psychologist Ali, 38, was concerned her strong opinions could cause a problem.

Thomas, a 20-year-old amputee footballer is in it to win it.

He said: "Everyone is going to go on to the show thinking they’re just here for the experience but I feel like that’s a lie.

"You would not be going on the show if you didn’t think about the prize pot and about being the winner of 'Big Brother'."

Hanah promised to bring "pure vibes" to the house, while Izaaz, 29, promised not to be afraid to speak his mind.

Barber Dean, 35, has wanted to go on the show "since the age of 11" and is well aware that it's "a game".

Marcello, 34, is hoping to find "a romance [or] a bromance" with a housemate, while Sarah, 27, warned she could be "annoying and messy".

As the housemates entered the house, they were asked to take their place on the red side or blue side.

At the end of the show, AJ and Will revealed the blue side - just five housemates - were housemates and had the run of the building, while the remainder were placed "in storage" and automatically put up for the first eviction.