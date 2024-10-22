Nathan, Izaaz, Khaled, and Marcello are up for the next 'Big Brother' eviction.

Nathan is among four stars up for the next Big Brother eviction

A third housemate will be axed from the famous abode in Friday night's (25.10.24) live eviction, but Hanah and Lily were spared the possibility of this week's eviction by fellow contestants Ali and Dean.

On Sunday (20.10.24), Ali and Dean became the new Heads of House for the week, and that gave them immunity from eviction as well as additional power.

They had to pair up their fellow contestants ahead of Monday night's (21.10.24) nominations, which saw each pairing then nominate another two housemates.

After all the nominations were cast, Hanah and Lily and Izaaz and Nathan received the most nominations from their fellow housemates, but Ali and Dean were given the opportunity to either ‘Save and Replace’ or deliver a ‘Killer Nomination’.

The Heads of House chose to ‘Save and Replace’ Hanah and Lily, who they replaced with Khaled and Marcello, meaning the two lads now face potential eviction on Friday night.

Their decision came after Hanah and Lily had received three paired nominations from Baked Potato (Rosie) and Sarah, Emma and Thomas and Izaaz and Nathan.

Izaaz and Nathan had received three paired nominations from Hanah and Lily, Khaled and Marcello and Martha and Segun.

Ali and Dean nominated Khaled and Marcello.

Despite nominations taking place in pairs, the public will vote for housemates individually in this week's eviction.

Should Nathan go home it might be bad news for Baked Potato after the pair embarked on a romance in the house.

'Big Brother' continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and airs in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.