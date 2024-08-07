Yinrun Huang is engaged.

Big Brother star Yinrun Huang is engaged

The Chinese-born reality star, 26, shot to fame when she appeared on the revival series of 'Big Brother' in 2023 and 10 months on from when she reached the final, she has revealed that her boyfriend Luke got down on one knee as a complete surprise and popped the question in her native language.

On Tuesday (07.08.24) evening, Yinrun wrote on Instagram: "He secretly learned Chinese to Propose!"

In the video, Yinrun - who has carved out a career as an influencer since her time on the reality show - thought she was preparing to complete a TikTok-style dance for a video with her boyfriend but got a shock shocked when he proposed.

In Chinese, Luke said: "‘I wanted to give you a special message and I wanted to do so in your native language.

‘Sorry in advance if my pronunciation is bad.’

"Every moment we spend together is filled with happiness.

"And your laughter fills me with warmth. Your love has brought me peace and contentment. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I promise to always adore you and I hope to build a lifetime of memories together. Will you marry me?"

Through tears, Yinrun accepted his proposal and the pair were inundated with congratulatory messages from her former housemates in the comments section of her post.

'Big Brother' winner Jordan Sangha quickly sent his well-wishes, whilst his partner Henry Southan - who placed third - hailed them as a "gorgeous pair".

Kerry Riches - who was dealt a backdoor eviction halfway through the competition - wrote: "Huge congratulations to you and Luke . I hope you have a very long and happy future together" whilst 'Big Brother: Late and Live' panellist Oti Mabuse said: "Congratulations" and left a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Luke often features in Yinrun's content across her social media platforms and made a surprise appearance on 'Big Brother' where he appeared out of Yinrun's sight to give her some words of encouragement.

He said: "I just wanted to tell you that I love you, and I’m so so proud at how you’re getting on in here. The family is all well so don’t worry, I know you worry about that.

"Your parents and grandmother in China have been so supportive, I’ve been keeping them updated everyday with videos and photos of your time in the house, the reactions have been great "