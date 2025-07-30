Bill Bailey does not want to forget how to dance.

Bill Bailey won Strictly Come Dancing with Oti Mabuse in 2020

The 60-year-old musician and comedian won the 2020 series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing with his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse, 34, and still tries to show off "a bit of Charleston or a bit of paso doble" when he can.

He told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: "I've always loved dancing.

"If there's an event where dancing is allowed, I've always flung myself into it with reckless abandon, but to know how to do it properly with the steps is just fantastic.

"It's not a skill I ever want to lose.

"I always incorporate it into my show, whether it's a bit of Charleston or a bit of paso doble.

"Strictly took me out of my comfort zone, but it was a great way to increase my confidence.

"It was such a joyous thing to do."

Bill guest-starred as a courier in the Australian-New Zealand murder mystery crime comedy-drama series, My Life is Murder - which sees Alexa Crowe (Lucy Lawless), a "fearless" private investigator, solve some of the "most baffling" crimes whilst dealing with the problems in her life.

And the funnyman does not think he is capable of killing someone.

Asked how he would murder someone, Bill said: "Is this a real interview? Am I being screened through my answers?

"I'm not a violent person. I don't think I'm capable of doing that.

"I'd probably do it accidentally. I'm quite clumsy, so maybe I'd be on the top of a cliff or something and swing my arm around and go, 'It's a lovely view over there! Oh... sorry!'"

Bill and his wife Kristin Bailey - who have a son called Dax together - bought an antique bed when they were travelling in Indonesia and often relax in it while watching films and TV shows together.

He explained: "My wife and I have an antique bed that we picked up when we were travelling in Indonesia.

"There's a tradition of day beds there, and we were most taken with this thing.

"We have a telly on the wall, and we only use it to watch films, or occasionally a show we really like.

"We arrange ourselves with cushions and everything - viewing is very much an occasion.

"No snacks allowed - no crumbs in the bed! But we might allow a discreet bowl of peanuts."