Bill Bailey won't be back for more 'Bring the Drama'

The 59-year-old actor and comedian - who was a fan-favourite on 'Strictly Come Dancing' - will not be returning to host the BBC Two series that saw him host the show mentoring aspiring actors from all walks of life in TV drama.

A BBC spokesperson told The Sun Online: "There are no current plans for another series of Bring the Drama on the BBC."

Eight budding actors were mentored by top casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry over six weeks.

'EastEnders' star Natalie Cassidy - who has played Sonia Fowler on the soap since 1993 - and Rochenda Sandall from 'Line of Duty' were among the celebrity guests brought in to help.

Delasi, who made it into the final three, ended up bagging a cameo on 'EastEnders' as DC Porter when Denise Fox was taken to a mental facility. Another star of the s how, Jordan, was offered a role on BBC drama 'Waterloo Road'.

Bill notably won the 2020 series of 'Strictly Come Dancing', and revealed he had agreed to take part in the show in order to "challenge" himself.

He previously reflected: "I took ‘Strictly’ on as a huge challenge, and what I realised very quickly - is that while you need to have a lot of physical rigour to practise the choreography so many times and get it into your body - what’s surprised me was the amount of concentration and mental strength you need to be able to pull the routine off on a Saturday night in front of a big TV crowd."