Roberta Taylor has been hailed as the "real deal" by 'The Bill' boss Tim Key.

Tributes have poured in for Roberta Taylor

The actress - who died this month aged 76 from an "infection caused by a fall two months prior, agitating her underlying health problems with pneumonia” - was known for her role as Inspector Gina Gold on the ITV police drama, as well as playing Irene Raymond in 'EastEnders'.

Tim - who served as executive producer on the show wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Very sad indeed to hear of the death of Roberta Taylor. It was a real privilege to work with her on The Bill.

"She was the real deal - a fierce and strong personality, but with a kindness and joy for life that made spending time with her an absolute blast. And she was a great actor too, brave and unashamedly herself.

"I went for dinner once with her and Lynda Bellingham and it was glorious. I knew at the time I was privileged to be hanging out with both of them.

"Anyway, my thoughts are with her friends and family. I'm glad I got to know her a little and spend a bit of time with her. She was one of a kind."

Former 'The Bill' co-star Stuart Antony described her as "a joy to work with".

He added: "Sad to hear lovely Roberta Taylor has passed away. She was a joy to work with and always great fun when I saw her - RIP x"

The official 'EastEnders' account paid tribute to the actress, referencing the immediate "impact" she had on screen.

They posted: "We’re deeply saddened to hear that Roberta Taylor has passed away.

"Roberta made an impact on screen from the moment she arrived in Albert Square, as Irene Raymond.

"Roberta will be remembered fondly by everyone that worked with her. Our love thoughts go to her family friends."

Taylor's final appearance on the small screen was in the BBC’s private eye comedy ‘Shakespeare and Hathaway’.

She is survived by her veteran TV actor husband Peter Guinness, 73, whose film credits include ‘Alien 3’, as well as her son Elliott, a granddaughter and two stepbrothers.