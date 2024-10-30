'The Bill' should be back on TV as other police shows do not reflect the industry properly, according to one of its writers.

The Bill writer Michael Jenner wants the hit ITV show back on the box

Michael Jenner worked on several episodes of the ITV police drama - which ran from August 1983 until August 2010 - and claimed that the more contemporary BBC series ‘Line of Duty’ is not a realistic depiction of the force.

Speaking on 'The Bill Podcast', Michael - who has also written for 'Waterloo Road', 'EastEnders' and 'Heartbeat' - said: “I’m not talking about turning it into a hard, edgy nasty sort of thing, but there are so many stories that can be told through a vehicle like 'The Bill'.

“A show that is actually about ordinary coppers who have to go out and clear up the mess, I’d love to see that on the TV again.”

‘The Bill’ followed the lives of the employees at the fictional Sun Hill Police Station, over the course almost 2,500 episodes it made television stars out of the likes of Huw Higginson, Cat Simmons, and Trudie Goodwin.

The programme came to an end over the “changing tastes” of viewers but old episodes still run on the Drama channel and streams on U.

UKTV were said to be working on a new take called ‘Sun Hill’ with some of the legendary cast, including Trudie as Sargent June Ackland and Graham Cole as PC Tony Stamp.

In April 2021, Mark Wingett, 63, who played PC/DC/DS Jim Carver, addressed the rumours of a potential reboot..

He wrote on Twitter: “If I could just put the record straight … we are at a very early stage of producing a spin-off to ‘The Bill’ named ‘Sun Hill’.

“We have been approached by several production companies and are reviewing our options. It has not been green lit, yet.”

However, no TV networks picked up the project.