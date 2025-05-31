Billie Piper has returned to 'Doctor Who' and taken on the title role.

Billie Piper has returned to Doctor Who and taken on the title role

The 42-year-old actress played Rose Tyler when the BBC show was revived by Russell T Davies in 2005 and appeared as the companion alongside Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's iterations of the titular Time Lord, but on Saturday (31.05.25) evening, it was confirmed at the end of the latest episode that she has now taken on the starring role.

In the final scene of 'The Reality War' - which served as the finale of the revival's fifteenth series - departing actor Ncuti Gatwa bowed out as The Doctor and his character regenerated into Billie.

Speaking about her shock return, Billie said: "It's no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn't refuse!"

The former 'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' star - who started her career as a teenage pop singer in the late 1990s - has now become the second woman to take on the role of The Doctor, following on from Jodie Whittaker's tenure from 2017 until 2022.

Meanwhile, 'Sex Education' actor Ncuti, 32, noted that he would "truly miss" being in the leading role of the sci-fi series but always knew that it would come to an end at some point.

He said: "You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

"This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

"The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show, and I can't thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in and making this such a touching experience.

"I've loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I'll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor."