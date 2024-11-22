Billy Monger is the final star confirmed for the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas special.

The 25-year-old racing driver - who had both legs amputated following an accident while racing in 2017 - will be partnered by Nadiya Bychkova as he makes a bid to lift the glitterball trophy with his festive routine.

Despite recently setting a new world record for a double amputee in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii, Billy joked performing for notoriously tough-talking judge Craig Revel Horwood is more daunting.

He said in a statement: "I've spent the last 12 months training 20 hours a week for an Ironman world record attempt, but the thought of donning sequins in front of Craig Revel Horwood fills me with a fear I've never experienced before.

"This is about as far from my comfort zone as it can get.

"My family are big Strictly fans, so I'm doing it for them and to raise awareness for what I’m doing for Comic Relief next year. I'm just hoping my leg doesn't fall off mid-dance!"

The announcement completes the line-up for this year's special, with Billy facing competition from actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 'Gladiators' star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Nitro), presenter Vogue Williams, Drag artist Tayce and comedian Josh Widdicombe.

The six celebrities will each perform a seasonal routine as they try to impress Craig and fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

'The Last Leg' star Josh was the first name to be announced for the festive episode, and he joked there is a chance he could "ruin Christmas" for everyone with his moves on the ballroom floor when he's paired up with Karen Hauer.

He said: "I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?”

The 'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas' special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day (25.12.24).