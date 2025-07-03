Binky Felstead, Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue will return for a second series of their Made In Chelsea spin-off.

Binky Felstead, Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue set for new season of Beyond Chelsea

The show, Beyond Chelsea, features the three women – now all in their mid-thirties - as they balance motherhood, relationships and running their businesses.

And, viewers can expect some familiar faces to pop up on the second season of the programme.

Production boss Helen Kruger Bratt told The Mirror: “The love for Made in Chelsea, and the franchise as a whole, just keeps growing. Every series brings in new fans, while longtime viewers stay closely connected to the lives of our brilliant cast.

“With Beyond Chelsea, we’ve loved reconnecting with some of MIC’s most iconic OGs in a way we’ve never done before. Featuring these three amazing women, and guest appearances from other ex-MIC favourites, this second series promises to be even more revealing, emotional, and hilarious.”

Channel 4 Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green added: “Binky, Lucy and Rosie’s lives are chaotic and yet they still find time to allow the cameras back in. The Made in Chelsea fans are going to love seeing what they have been up to this past year, catching up on the gang as they share the ups and downs of their lives.”

Binky previously revealed their had been great enthusiasm among the original cast for the spin-off and many of her former co-stars were eager to appear in season two.

She told her Instagram followers during a Q A: “We only had time to do two episodes last year and to test people's interest... which was off the charts and overwhelmingly positive. Since then we've had 3/4 of the OG's reach out who want to be part of the next phase - all very exciting."