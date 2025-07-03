Matt Lucas was rejected by Coronation Street bosses when he asked for a role in the soap.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian - who has the hair loss disease alopecia - pitched a scene where his proposed character Teddy Pink goes into a hairdresser and sits down for a haircut, despite him having no hair.

However, the producers rejected his idea.

Chatting to his friend and fellow comic David Walliams, 53, on the latest episode of their Making a Scene podcast, Matt said: "I would like to be in Coronation Street because I feel like that's the sort of funniest of the soaps.

"And I've always wanted to be - and I told the people of Corrie this years ago, they didn't bite - someone that goes into the hairdresser and sits down and has a haircut, even though I have no hair.

"And I've always wanted to be called Teddy Pink.

"And I said, 'I'll be in Coronation Street as long as I'm called Teddy Pink.'"

Meanwhile, David wants to reprise his EastEnders character.

He is keen to make a shock return to Walford as Ray Collins - the fake registrar who performed Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) wedding in the Queen Victoria pub on Christmas Day in 2003.

David said: "I played a character in 2003 in EastEnders, marrying Kat and Alfie in the Queen Vic in front of all the characters.

"So I was super excited. So I've been in EastEnders.

"And one day, I would like to come back as that character.

"Sometimes comes up, EastEnders are celebrating an anniversary or something. They'll write down people who've gone on to different things from the show.

"So yeah, I loved it actually."

David could not contain his excitement when he worked alongside the late June Brown (Dot Cotton) - and his Are You Being Served? crush Wendy Richard (Pauline Fowler) on the BBC soap.

He gushed: "I was so starstruck, particularly by June Brown, who played Dot Cotton. I was so starstruck.

"And she was obviously different from the character, but she was dressed as Dot and smoking away in the dressing room.

"And also Wendy Richard, I was incredibly starstruck by because we've grown up with her in Are You Being Served? It's Miss Brahms.

"She was very sexy. Had a massive crush on her then."

In 2007, David and Matt starred in the Australian soap Neighbours as their Little Britain characters Lou Todd and his friend Andy Pipkin - who unbeknownst to Lou pretends to need a wheelchair.

The scene saw the pair in the Scarlet Bar with characters Steph and Toadie, played by Carla Bonner, 52, and Ryan Moloney, 45.