'Blue Peter' is getting a new look.

Blue Peter presenter Shini Muthukrishnan

It was recently revealed the world's longest-running children's programme - which first aired in October 1958 - is stopping live broadcasts and will now be fully pre-recorded, in a controversial move by the BBC to adapt to the viewing habits of modern viewers, and now the corporation has revealed the show is moving to a new location in Manchester and will be receiving a format refresh.

The show will roll out a “digital-first magazine format” in September when it moves to Versa Studios’ Campfield Facilities, though the production team and post-production work will remain at Media City in Salford.

The BBC said: "Young viewers are set to enjoy the new creative studio space and digital-first magazine format, recorded in Campfield Facilities at Versa Studios in Manchester.

"Blue Peter will continue to invite children into the creative studio to experience how the show is made and to bring their energy and excitement as the action happens.

"Spontaneous moments and unscripted surprises will remain key parts of the show."

The team are currently “evolving the show in innovative ways", and hope the changes will bring a "whole new generation of viewers" to 'Blue Peter'.

Sarah Muller, senior head of children’s commissioning (7+) at BBC Children’s and Education, said: "'Blue Peter' is such an iconic part of children's television, and we’re evolving the show with innovative ways that will be really exciting for our young audience.

“The move to the new studio will provide a variety of creative locations and visual options that a whole new generation of viewers will love.

“Whether through interactive social media moments, global adventures or on-demand content, we’re proud to continue the legacy of a show that has inspired generations, and we can’t wait to show audiences our new look in September."

'Blue Peter' badges will still be awarded and the BBC said the show will continue to "encourage kids to submit their own ideas and artwork, participate in competitions, and enjoy adventures with their favourite presenters", according to the BBC.

The show's editor, Ellen Evans, said: "As the longest-running children’s TV show in the world, 'Blue Peter' holds a unique place in the hearts of multiple generations.

'The show’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to encourage and inspire children to be curious, adventurous, and imaginative.

"Kids, celebrities, parents, and grandparents know what the Blue Peter badge means; that you have tried your best, done something to be proud of, made something, [and] most importantly, you have earned it."

'Blue Peter' is currently hosted by Joel Mawhinney, Abby Cook and Shini Muthukrishnan.