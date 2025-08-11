Blue Peter legend Biddy Baxter has died aged 92 with tributes pouring in for the children's television pioneer.

The television producer - who was born Joan Maureen Baxter but given the nickname Biddy because there were too many Joans in her class - worked on the BBC entertainment series, the longest running children's TV show in the world, from 1965 to 1988 and was the recipient of two BAFTAs.

Her death was confirmed on Facebook in a statement posted by Ten Acre Films who published her biography last year.

The statement read: "We are sad to report that long-time Blue Peter Editor Biddy Baxter has died at the age of 92.

"We salute a true pioneer, who navigated changing times in the television industry with instinct, tenacity and style."

At the time of writing no cause of death is known.

Several of Biddy's Blue Peter colleagues have paid tribute to her as a woman and for her contribution to television.

Peter Purves - who was a presenter on the show in the 1960s and 1970s - described Baxter as a "remarkable woman" who had a clear vision for what she wanted the programme to be.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Peter, 86, said: "She controlled everything about the programme, and with quite a rigid hand.

"We didn't always get on because of that, but she knew exactly what she wanted the programme to be, and it was a success absolutely because of her. She was a remarkable woman."

Peter Duncan - who presented Blue Peter in the 1980s - said: "She was a true enthusiast and a supporter of young people.

"She was truly a one-off within the BBC. If something upset her, she would trail off to see the DG (director general) and tell him what she thought. We need people like that now more than ever."

Biddy's many significant contributions to Blue Peter include her introducing the famous Blue Peter badge - which was designed by a young Tony Hart - which is awarded to children and adults who appear on the show and contribute something of note.

As editor, Biddy also recruited a dog to appear on the show so that young viewers who didn't have a pet could share in a sense of ownership.

The first Blue Peter dog was a mongrel she and her colleague Edward Barnes discovered in a south London pet shop.

The audience named the puppy Petra and when she died in 1977 there was an outpouring of grief for the pooch.

Biddy retired as editor in 1988 and was awarded a special gold Blue Peter badge.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2013 she admitted that she never wanted to work on any other show other than Blue Peter.

She said: "I didn't want to do anything other than Blue Peter.

"I certainly never wanted to be an administrator or in charge of anything.

"It was an absolute dream and I never wanted to do anything else.

"It was a terrific time to be in television."