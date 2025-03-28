Duncan James wants to appear on 'Naked Attraction'.

Duncan James 'really wants' to do Naked Attraction

The 46-year-old pop star - who is best known as part of the boyband Blue - is said to be very keen to appear on a celebrity edition of the Channel 4 programme where contestants appear fully nude, but host Anna Richardson admitted that "few" other famous faces have thrown their name in the hat for consideration.

She told The Daily Star: "We have tried so hard to do a celebrity version of Naked Attraction, and we've really tried, and we've had a few people volunteer.

"I mean, we cannot beat back Duncan from Blue. He literally really wants to do it. We have approached Ulrika Jonsson as well."

Anna claimed that the former ITV weathergirl briefly considered making a full-frontal appearance on the dating show and that the production team had some interest from radio host Scott Mills before he married Sam Vaughan in 2024.

She added: "She was up for it for a while. There was also a chat with Scott Mills, before he got married. That would've been wonderful, wouldn't it?"

The civilian version of the programme has ran on Channel 4 for almost a decade, but Anna admitted that the broadcaster is yet to confirm whether they have commissioned another batch of episodes.

She said: "We're still waiting to hear from Channel 4, basically whether we're gonna have a new series.

"I would love to have a new series of 'Naked Attraction'. I think say it's cult viewing. It's really popular. I love it.

"I think that it would be great to sort of change the format up a little bit, to bring it on a little bit would be amazing.

"But, yeah, watch this space. Channel 4, come on, bring it back!"

Anna would also love it if the show could incorporate a live studio audience, and has hopes to take the format on a live theatre tour.

She said: "I would love to have a live audience. That would be amazing. My greatest wish has always been to do it's a live theatre show, so I think that would be hilarious.

"But if we could do naked on our screens, maybe with an audience. It might be fun to co-present as well with somebody, and just sort of extend the format a little bit, maybe see a bit more of the date, or maybe give people, once they've picked their person, maybe give them the choice to reject them pick somebody else in the pod.

"So there's things, there's tweaks that we could make to the format."