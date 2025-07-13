Bobby Brazier says his brother Freddy needs to “grow up” amid his feud with their dad Jeff.

Bobby Brazier on brother Freddy: 'When he grows up a little bit that will serve him well'

Although EastEnders actor Bobby, 22, called his younger brother a “good boy”, he admitted that the 20-year-old model has some growing up to do as Freddy and Jeff, 46, continue to argue about his close relationship with his maternal grandmother Jackiey Budden, 68.

He told The Sun on Sunday: “Freddy's very sensitive and wants to please. And when he grows up a little bit that will serve him well.

“There are things I don't like about him and there are things about me he doesn't like. Freddy will be OK, I don't know if he looks up to me, but I look up to him in many ways, but he's a good boy.”

It was recently revealed that Jeff is attempting to legally block contact between his youngest and Budden, whom it is claimed has been "incredibly detrimental" for his wellbeing.

Freddy currently lives with his grandmother, who he has admitted to smoking cannabis with.

Jeff shared the boys with Budden’s daughter, the late 'Big Brother' legend Jade Goody, who died in 2009 at the age of 27 following a battle with cervical cancer.

And, Jeff has spoken about how the loss of Jade has affected all of their lives.

He previously told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "To lose the mother of your children is a huge trauma that, of course, shapes your life.

“It comes down to the fact that we need her.

"It’s not just about missing her - we need her as a mother at the moment, and we always have done, in all honesty.

“I think sometimes it’s termed that she is missed and we’re doing our best to cope.

"Sometimes, you have no choice but to look at it and realise we need her at this point."