Bobby Brazier is leaving EastEnders.

The 22-year-old actor- who is the son of late Big Brother legend Jade Goody and her former partner Jeff Brazier - has played the role of Freddie Slater on the BBC One soap opera since 2022 but will depart in scenes set to air later this year.

An EastEnders spokeswoman told The Sun: “We can confirm that Bobby Brazier will be leaving EastEnders, and we wish him all the best for the future."

An insider explained to the outlet that the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wanted to leave, so the decision between him and bosses was mutual, but assured fans that he will still be on screen for a little while yet.

The source said: "The character has had a great run, but the time is now right for Bobby to look for other opportunities, and for EastEnders to wave goodbye to Freddie Slater."

The source said:"Bosses had a meeting with Bobby only recently as they had a plan in mind for a storyline, and it just so ­happened that Bobby was also thinking that now was the right time to look for other opportunities outside the show.

“The timing of the decision worked for both, but his final scenes are not for a while yet."

News of Bobby's exit comes just months after he claimed that he needed to "step back" from his acting career for a period of time.

He was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I think I need to step away from acting for a bit and have a break.

"I'm 20, but I haven't felt 20 in a very long time."

Despite wanting to take a break, Bobby hopes he keeps getting more offers for other projects so he can continue to "progress and learn".

He said: "I want to be good at what I do, so any opportunity that presents itself where I can progress and learn, I will take."