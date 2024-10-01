Bobby Brazier is planning to "step away from acting".

The 'EastEnders' star - who has played Freddie Slater on the soap since 2022 - has become a huge name for the BBC soap in recent years, but he needs "a break" after his various projects have started building up.

He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I think I need to step away from acting for a bit and have a break.

"I'm 20, but I haven't felt 20 in a very long time."

Bobby - the son of Jeff Brazier and late reality star Jade Goody - was a finalist on last year's 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 21-year-old actor will also appear in Alexandra Burke's new Paramount+ drama 'Curfew', and working with her has given him a desire to work on the West End.

He added: "I found Alexandra really inspiring. I would love to do what she has done and go into the West End.

"I would love to be talented enough to get up on stage and sing and dance every night. But I know how much hard work goes into that."

And despite wanting to take a break, Bobby hopes he keeps getting more offers for other projects so he can continue to "progress and learn".

He said: "I want to be good at what I do, so any opportunity that presents itself where I can progress and learn, I will take."

His West End dream could become a reality, as it was reported after his 'Strictly' stint that theatre bosses were eying him up.

A source told The Sun newspaper last year: "Bobby’s time on ‘Strictly’ certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by theatre bosses.

“They really feel he has star quality and would put bums in seats, given his huge popularity.

“Bobby’s so graceful on the dancefloor and they believe he wouldn’t look out of place on a big musical production, or even a play.”